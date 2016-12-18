Poland's president talks with opposition, new protests ahead

1:10 Retiring divorce lawyer offers advice on staying married Pause

2:35 Actors get out of the way so characters can live on stage

1:59 A 15-year-old Clinton supporter "scared" over Trump winning key states

1:57 'I love this place': Kamryn Pettway explains decision to to stay at Auburn another year

3:11 Man convicted on two counts of murder maintains innocence in comments before receiving two life sentences

3:50 Obama defends Affordable Care Act, describes needed improvements like smartphone upgrades

3:22 Teen who allegedly threatened to shoot up Northside described as good student

0:47 Raw video: Shooting at Modesto Costco

1:19 Pokemon Go player slams car into Baltimore police cruiser