Trial underway for confidante of disgraced SKorean president

2:32 Kilwins has opening day Pause

2:35 Actors get out of the way so characters can live on stage

1:57 'I love this place': Kamryn Pettway explains decision to to stay at Auburn another year

1:10 Retiring divorce lawyer offers advice on staying married

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

3:11 Man convicted on two counts of murder maintains innocence in comments before receiving two life sentences

1:06 Georgia residents wait to return home to survey Hurricane Matthew damage

2:06 Chiefs safety told his mom he'd 'be back' after giving her touchdown ball. He was right

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold