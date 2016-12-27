Afghanistan concerned over Afghan-centered summit in Russia

2:11 Area animal rescue in dire need of financial assistance Pause

3:11 Man convicted on two counts of murder maintains innocence in comments before receiving two life sentences

2:07 Highland author published in 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' Christmas edition

2:25 Josh Holsey: Next secondary coach is getting 'great room' full of players

1:54 Kerryon Johnson: Offense has to 'hold up its end of the bargain more’

0:47 Raw video: Shooting at Modesto Costco

1:19 Pokemon Go player slams car into Baltimore police cruiser

1:03 How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

1:43 Roaming bear tranquilized after two nearby schools put on lockdown