Bahrain activist in tweet trial free on bail after 7 months

3:11 Man convicted on two counts of murder maintains innocence in comments before receiving two life sentences Pause

0:41 Family of girl killed in accident describes her as having a ‘big, big personality’

4:01 Shameika Averett - Roller coaster emotions after family members murdered

4:51 Gus Malzahn: Everybody is 'ready to go' for Sugar Bowl

4:56 S.C. Rep. Chris Corley posts bond on domestic violence and gun charges

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

0:47 Raw video: Shooting at Modesto Costco

1:19 Pokemon Go player slams car into Baltimore police cruiser

1:03 How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news