Australian police seize 1 ton of cocaine, arrest 15 men

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company Pause

4:01 Shameika Averett - Roller coaster emotions after family members murdered

1:42 Vacant midtown building gets facelift by artists,community volunteers

1:51 Judge sentences Harris to serve two consecutive sentences of life without parole

2:03 Sideline Superstars: Spencer High’s color guard commander carries on family JROTC tradition

2:13 Dad tells how son brought back his Christmas groove

1:49 Grandmother says she still can't believe her grandson is dead

0:51 Becoming the Grinch

1:59 A 15-year-old Clinton supporter "scared" over Trump winning key states