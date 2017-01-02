Israeli media: Police to question Netanyahu for corruption

1:42 Vacant midtown building gets facelift by artists,community volunteers Pause

1:26 Auburn QB Sean White describes injury, health ahead of Sugar Bowl

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

1:51 Judge sentences Harris to serve two consecutive sentences of life without parole

2:13 Dad tells how son brought back his Christmas groove

0:47 Raw video: Shooting at Modesto Costco

1:19 Pokemon Go player slams car into Baltimore police cruiser

1:03 How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

1:43 Roaming bear tranquilized after two nearby schools put on lockdown