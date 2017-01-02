Under 3 weeks left: Obama in closing stretch of presidency

1:26 Auburn QB Sean White describes injury, health ahead of Sugar Bowl Pause

1:42 Vacant midtown building gets facelift by artists,community volunteers

1:51 Judge sentences Harris to serve two consecutive sentences of life without parole

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

2:11 Area animal rescue in dire need of financial assistance

0:47 Raw video: Shooting at Modesto Costco

1:19 Pokemon Go player slams car into Baltimore police cruiser

1:03 How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

1:43 Roaming bear tranquilized after two nearby schools put on lockdown