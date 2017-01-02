Seattle firetrucks collide, 8 firefighters sent to hospital

A collision between two Seattle firetrucks responding to a call sent eight firefighters to the hospital.
Fire department officials tell the Seattle Times (http://bit.ly/2iWU8W5) that the firefighters suffered no serious injuries in the Sunday morning crash and were treated and released.
Department spokeswoman Alice Kim says a fire engine and ladder truck responding to an automatic fire alarm collided just before 8 a.m.
The ladder truck went through an empty parking lot and smashed the storefront of a massage business.
Seattle Police Department Detective Mark Jamieson says the cause of the crash is under investigation.
Kim says the fire department will conduct an internal investigation.
