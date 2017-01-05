Iran activist not yet taken to hospital after hunger strike

0:51 Flooding closes Cooper Creek and Heath Parks Pause

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:18 Grand opening for CSU's new downtown building set for Friday afternoon

1:51 Judge sentences Harris to serve two consecutive sentences of life without parole

3:22 Remapping the human mesentery in a way never seen before

0:36 Storm damage forces closure of roads in Phenix City

3:24 Sean White: 'I'm so tired of being hurt'

1:15 Prosecutor in double murder trial says killer's story 'didn't add up'