Winter storm: South braces for snow, sleet and freezing rain

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live Pause

0:24 Beware of black ice on the roadways

2:03 Sideline Superstars: Spencer High’s color guard commander carries on family JROTC tradition

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

7:48 Area baseball coach to be inducted into national hall of fame

2:58 Dakota Access pipeline protesters give their reasons for joining Standing Rock

0:47 Raw video: Shooting at Modesto Costco