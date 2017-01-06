Early testimony allowed from 2 witnesses in fugitive case

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live Pause

0:24 Beware of black ice on the roadways

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:11 David Wright talks about his book

7:48 Area baseball coach to be inducted into national hall of fame

2:03 Sideline Superstars: Spencer High’s color guard commander carries on family JROTC tradition

1:28 Sheriff: multiple people have died in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

0:51 Becoming the Grinch