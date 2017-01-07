Public areas of airports seen as most vulnerable to attack

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live Pause

0:24 Beware of black ice on the roadways

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

1:15 Community celebrates opening of CSU's Brown Hall

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

3:24 Sean White: 'I'm so tired of being hurt'

1:11 David Wright talks about his book

1:10 Couple ties knot atop roller coaster at Washington State Fair

2:11 Carl Lawson: 'There’s no need to be stressed anymore' with season over