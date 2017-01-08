Israeli police: Truck ramming kills 4 in Jerusalem

0:24 Beware of black ice on the roadways Pause

1:15 Community celebrates opening of CSU's Brown Hall

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live

1:59 A 15-year-old Clinton supporter "scared" over Trump winning key states

1:11 David Wright talks about his book

0:51 Becoming the Grinch

1:51 Arrival of airport shooter Esteban Santiago at Broward County jail

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold