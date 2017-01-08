The Latest: Packers dominate Giants behind Rodgers and Cobb

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live Pause

0:24 Beware of black ice on the roadways

1:15 Community celebrates opening of CSU's Brown Hall

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

1:11 David Wright talks about his book

2:12 New restaurant coming to Historic District

4:54 Check out the new products Garmin brought to CES