NAACP continues protests outside office of Sen. Sessions

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company Pause

0:34 Rep. John Pezold talks about the 2017 Georgia General Assembly

1:59 A 15-year-old Clinton supporter "scared" over Trump winning key states

1:03 Cooking with gas: Get a sneak peek inside the kitchen as chef and staff prepare dishes for photo shoot

0:28 Frozen fountains around Fountain City

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live

1:23 Man faces dog fighting and animal cruelty charges after deputies find 34 emaciated pit bulls

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:04 Female cat owners benefit most from stress-reducing effect of a pet