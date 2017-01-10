Bombs near government offices in Afghan capital kill 38

1:49 Historic Columbus honors its founding director Pause

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

3:08 File Video: Lawyers for suspect in 2016 triple homicide speak after initial hearing

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

0:25 Auburn fans roll Toomer’s Corner to celebrate Alabama’s loss in national title game

1:39 Local residents react to proposed arts school name

1:04 Female cat owners benefit most from stress-reducing effect of a pet

1:33 Old Captain Seafood & Oyster Bar

3:38 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to sentencing hearing