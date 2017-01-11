Texas carries out first US execution of 2017

0:33 Attorney releases photos of Hector Arreola Pause

0:49 Top grossing concert tours of 2016

1:33 Witness describes the arrest of Hector Arreola on Moss Drive

4:23 Game warden shoots family's pet deer

2:58 Dakota Access pipeline protesters give their reasons for joining Standing Rock

0:47 Raw video: Shooting at Modesto Costco

1:19 Pokemon Go player slams car into Baltimore police cruiser

1:03 How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

1:43 Roaming bear tranquilized after two nearby schools put on lockdown