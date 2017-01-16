A look at some of the groups who plan to protest Trump

2:04 Controversial hypnosis sketch in ‘Stocking Strangler’ case allowed into evidence Pause

2:17 Handgun safety guidelines for at home and on the firing range

1:04 Female cat owners benefit most from stress-reducing effect of a pet

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:10 Body found in industrial park investigated as homicide

0:25 Auburn fans roll Toomer’s Corner to celebrate Alabama’s loss in national title game

5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health

1:57 Signs of the season help hearing-impaired children enjoy Christmas

4:02 Obama tearfully thanks Michelle, daughters, and the Bidens during farewell address