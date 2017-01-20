Nation & World

January 20, 2017 2:16 AM

Rescuers searching for victims of Iran building collapse

The Associated Press
TEHRAN, Iran

Rescue teams worked overnight to try and reach trapped firefighters and other victims after a commercial building collapsed and killed at least 30 firefighters.

Scores of workers and dozens of trucks were searching the ruins for victims Friday, a day after a historic high-rise building in the heart of Iran's capital caught fire and later collapsed.

Saeed Sharifizadegan, head of Tehran's fire department, says: "The smoke is a sign of continuation of the fire under the rubble."

Meanwhile, reports said Behnam Mirzakhani, one of the hospitalized firemen, died from severe injuries in a Tehran hospital.

Related content

Nation & World

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Yes We Can: People Share Their Most Memorable Moments from the Obama Presidency

View more video

Nation & World Videos