January 20, 2017 8:11 AM

Nice prosecutor: no security lapse in Nice attack

The Associated Press
NICE, France

Nice public prosecutor has dismissed allegations that French authorities and the city of Nice failed to implement proper security measures in July when a man drove a truck into the crowds, killing 86 people.

Six months after the July 14 attack, Nice prosecutor Jean-Michel Pretre said investigations did not establish that the killing was related in any way to poor security arrangements and dismissed the case.

Pretre said in a statement Thursday that his decision followed the filing of 23 complaints, which are distinct from the lawsuits launched by the victims which Paris anti-terror investigating judges are still considering.

The attack on Nice's Bastille Day beach-side fireworks party was carried out by a Tunisian who claimed allegiance to Islamic State extremists and was killed by police.

