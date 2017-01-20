Protesters take to streets of D.C. on inauguration day

A lost dog was spotted running on U.S. 60 in Phoenix, Ariz. Monday morning. Traffic stalled as the dog ran through vehicles. She bit an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper and a good Samaritan who got out his vehicle to help. The 2-year-old german shepherd mix named Summer had been missing since Friday, and will be placed in a 10-day quarantine because her owner does not have records of rabies shots.