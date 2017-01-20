Protesters take to streets of D.C. on inauguration day

Peaceful protesters demonstrate near Union Station in Washington, DC on inauguration day.
Ali Rizvi McClatchy

Game warden shoots family's pet deer

On Dec. 19, 2016, Kansas game wardens came to the home of Mark and Kim Mcgaughey regarding a deer they said the family kept illegally as a pet. The mule deer doe, which the family had named Faline and which they had had for about 22 months, was eventually shot and killed by game wardens a few minutes later on the property.

Lost dog dodges cars, stalling Phoenix highway traffic

A lost dog was spotted running on U.S. 60 in Phoenix, Ariz. Monday morning. Traffic stalled as the dog ran through vehicles. She bit an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper and a good Samaritan who got out his vehicle to help. The 2-year-old german shepherd mix named Summer had been missing since Friday, and will be placed in a 10-day quarantine because her owner does not have records of rabies shots.

Don't let a text wreck your life

April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month. This new spot from NHTSA examines the impact a simple text can have on you and those you love. Drivers are encouraged to join the conversation by using the hashtag #justdrive. "If you're texting, you're not driving."

