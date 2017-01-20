Protesters take to streets of D.C. on inauguration day

On Dec. 19, 2016, Kansas game wardens came to the home of Mark and Kim Mcgaughey regarding a deer they said the family kept illegally as a pet. The mule deer doe, which the family had named Faline and which they had had for about 22 months, was eventually shot and killed by game wardens a few minutes later on the property.
Thousands of activists have setup camp at Standing Rock to protest the four-state, 3.8-billion dollar pipeline planned to go through the area and its affect on the local water supply. Military veterans have stepped forward as well to defend the North Dakota land from the pipeline and have pledged to act as a human shield if necessary.
Police and wildlife officials tranquilized and removed a black bear that was spotted roaming through Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., a suburban city in San Bernadino County. Two nearby schools were placed on modified lockdown and the bear reportedly climbed up trees trying to escape officers.
A lost dog was spotted running on U.S. 60 in Phoenix, Ariz. Monday morning. Traffic stalled as the dog ran through vehicles. She bit an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper and a good Samaritan who got out his vehicle to help. The 2-year-old german shepherd mix named Summer had been missing since Friday, and will be placed in a 10-day quarantine because her owner does not have records of rabies shots.
April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month. This new spot from NHTSA examines the impact a simple text can have on you and those you love. Drivers are encouraged to join the conversation by using the hashtag #justdrive. "If you're texting, you're not driving."