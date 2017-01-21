4 more survivors pulled out of Italy's avalanche-hit hotel

1:47 Meet the contestants in the 2017 Miss Columbus State University pageant Pause

1:06 Trump Inauguration parade highlights

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

1:43 'Of Mice and Men' opens at Springer

0:34 Sonny Perdue is Trump's pick for agriculture secretary

2:04 Controversial hypnosis sketch in ‘Stocking Strangler’ case allowed into evidence

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

0:25 Auburn fans roll Toomer’s Corner to celebrate Alabama’s loss in national title game

5:50 Yes We Can: People Share Their Most Memorable Moments from the Obama Presidency