AP PHOTOS: Women's marches flood parks, streets worldwide

Demonstrators march across 42nd Street during a women's march, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in New York. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking place in Washington and around the nation.
Mary Altaffer
AP Photo
A crowd fills Independence Avenue during the Women's March on Washington, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington.
Alex Brandon
AP Photo
Protesters walk across Constitution Avenue near the White House for the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington.
John Minchillo
AP Photo
Demonstrators march a Women's March rally Saturday Jan. 21, 2017, in Atlanta. Thousands of people marched through Atlanta one day after President Donald Trump's inauguration.
John Bazemore
AP Photo
Madonna performs during the Women's March on Washington, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington.
Jose Luis Magana
AP Photo
Crowds gather on Jackson Boulevard for the Women's March On Chicago on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
Chicago Tribune via AP
John J. Kim
Protesters carry signs as they march along the street at the Women's Protest against President Donald Trump Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Los Angeles. The march was held in in conjunction with with similar events taking place around the nation following the inauguration of Trump.
Jae C. Hong
AP Photo
Protesters gather for the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington.
Jose Luis Magana
AP Photo
Protesters protest newly inaugurated President Donald Trump during a women's march Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Chicago.
Paul Beaty
AP Photo
Cindy Campbell and Tracy Lamb embrace during a Women's March and protest Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at the Town Square in Jackson, Wyo. Several hundred people participated in the march, which was one of several that took place across the country as a demonstration against the inauguration of President Donald Trump.
Jackson Hole News & Guide via AP
Bradly J. Boner
Tai Simpson from the Nez Perce Tribe in Lapwai, Idaho unites as supporters gather at the steps if the Idaho Statehouse for the Women's March on Idaho in Boise, Saturday Jan. 21, 2017. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking place in Washington and around the nation.
Idaho Statesman via AP
Darin Oswald
Protesters carrying banners and placards take part in a Women's March next to the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march is part of a worldwide day of actions following the inauguration of U.S President Donald Trump.
Christophe Ena
AP Photo
Sen Elizabeth Warren addresses the crowd as she is flanked by Se. Ed Markey, left, and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh during a Women's March Saturday Jan. 21, 2017 in Boston. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking place in Washington and around the nation.
The Boston Globe via AP
John Tlumacki
Protesters march during a Women's March on Cleveland on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march was held in in conjunction with with similar events taking place around the nation following the inauguration of President Donald Trump.
The Plain Dealer via AP
Thomas Ondrey
Marchers numbering in the thousands arrive at the Seattle Center and in view of the Space Needle, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Seattle. Women across the Pacific Northwest marched in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington and to send a message in support of women's rights and other causes.
Elaine Thompson
AP Photo
Thousands attend the Women's March Indianapolis rally, a sister rally of the Women's March on Washington, on the west side of the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.
The Indianapolis Star via AP
Mykal McEldowney
Demonstrators take part in the Women's March in Trafalgar Square, central London, following the Inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump in London, Saturday Jan. 21, 2016. The march is being held in solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, and other cities worldwide, advocating women's rights and opposing Donald Trump's U.S. presidency.
Tim Ireland
AP Photo
A young woman holds up a sign reading in Spanish "Respect for our Mexico, and Mexican immigrants," during a Women's March protest in front of the U.S. embassy in Mexico City, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Several hundred people, many of them Americans, shut down four lanes of a major Mexico City boulevard as they protested in front of the U.S. embassy in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington, one day after the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump.
Rebecca Blackwell
AP Photo
Thousands of demonstrators march in support of the Women's March on Washington Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Phoenix. Thousands of protesters in Phoenix joined in support of those in cities around the globe protesting against Donald Trump as the new United States president.
Ross D. Franklin
AP Photo
