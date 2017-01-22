New Bulgaria president pledges post to continuity, democracy

1:47 Meet the contestants in the 2017 Miss Columbus State University pageant Pause

1:43 'Of Mice and Men' opens at Springer

0:34 Sonny Perdue is Trump's pick for agriculture secretary

0:25 Auburn fans roll Toomer’s Corner to celebrate Alabama’s loss in national title game

3:11 Jeremy Johnson: Struggles at Auburn 'made me humble'

1:28 Man gets life sentence for 2012 fatal shooting in Columbus

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:42 Cottonmouths bring cheer to sick children at Midtown Medical Center

1:22 Trump protesters hit with pepper spray on Inauguration Day