Trump's bridge-building eclipsed by false voter fraud claim

1:24 Pastor Talks About Ministry In The Former Garrard Center Building On Clover Lane Pause

2:08 Snorkeler harvests river for "River Treasures"....including weapons

1:43 'Of Mice and Men' opens at Springer

0:48 What's the outlook for Columbus' economy in 2017?

0:39 Looking for a bridal gown? Take 30 seconds and check these out.

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:22 Trump protesters hit with pepper spray on Inauguration Day

5:50 Yes We Can: People Share Their Most Memorable Moments from the Obama Presidency

4:02 Obama tearfully thanks Michelle, daughters, and the Bidens during farewell address