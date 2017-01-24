Trump to move on border security, immigration enforcement

2:04 Controversial hypnosis sketch in ‘Stocking Strangler’ case allowed into evidence Pause

1:29 Bluebelle Artist Market collecting supplies to help Albany storm victims

0:48 What's the outlook for Columbus' economy in 2017?

1:43 'Of Mice and Men' opens at Springer

2:22 Youth sports association director shows tornado damage in Cataula

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

0:25 Auburn fans roll Toomer’s Corner to celebrate Alabama’s loss in national title game

2:06 Youth minister Chris Rumble gets St. Luke youngsters singing about reading

2:08 Snorkeler harvests river for "River Treasures"....including weapons