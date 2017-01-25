AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

Trump moving forward with border wall, weighs refugee cuts
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will begin rolling out executive actions on immigration Wednesday, beginning with steps to build his proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, according to two administration officials. He's also expected to target so-called sanctuary cities and is reviewing proposals that would restrict the flow of refugees to the United States.
The president is expected to sign the first actions — including the measure to jumpstart construction of the wall — Wednesday during a trip to the Department of Homeland Security. Additional actions will be announced out over the next few days, according to one official.
Trump is said to still be weighing the details of plans to restrict refugees coming to the U.S. The current proposal includes at least a four-month halt on all refugee admissions, as well as temporary ban on people coming from some Muslim majority countries, according to a representative of a public policy organization that monitors refugee issues. The person was briefed on the details of that proposed action by a government official and outlined the expected steps for The Associated Press.
The officials and the public policy organization's representative insisted on anonymity in order to outline the plans ahead of Trump's official announcements.
On his personal Twitter account Tuesday night, Trump tweeted: "Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall!"
Restaurants: The next front for the immigration debate?
CHICAGO (AP) — The national debate over immigration policy could be coming to a diner near you.
From down-home delis to upscale bistros, dozens of restaurants nationwide are seeking "sanctuary" status, a designation owners hope will help protect employees in an immigrant-heavy industry and tone down fiery rhetoric sparked by the presidential campaign. First inspired by churches, the label is something cities and other public entities have sought to offer local protections to immigrants living in the U.S. illegally, whether it's barring police from asking citizens about immigration status or refusing to cooperate with federal agents.
Roughly 80 restaurants are participating, in locations including New York, Minneapolis, Detroit, Boston, Oakland, California, and Ann Arbor, Michigan.
The restaurants agree to anti-discrimination policies, put up signs on windows that pronounce their sanctuary status and receive know-your-rights training, such as webinars on how to ask federal immigration agents for proper paperwork if there's an attempted raid. Some will also offer a text line for customers or employees to report any incidents of harassment.
At Detroit's Russell Street Deli, which serves up deli sandwiches and hotcakes, customers walking in the front door of the racially-diverse restaurant see a sign that reads: "SANCTUARY RESTAURANT a place at the table for everyone."
Extremist gunmen storm hotel in Somali capital, 12 killed
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — At least eight people were killed and 14 injured as Somali security forces ended a siege by extremist fighters who stormed a hotel in the capital, police said.
Four al-Shabab attackers were also killed in the attack on Dayah hotel, which is often frequented by government officials, said Col. Mohamoud Abdi, a senior Somali police officer.
Survivors described chaotic scenes in which hotel residents hid themselves under beds and others jumped out of windows of the four-story building to escape the extremist attackers.
"They kicked down room doors and at some point posed themselves as rescue teams by telling those inside to come out (only) to kill them," said Hassan Nur, a traditional Somali elder who participated in the election of members of Somalia's new parliament.
He said two well-known clan elders were among those killed by the attackers in the hotel.
Blasphemy law exalts killer; threatens missing bloggers
BARAKHAO, Pakistan (AP) — Two ornate minarets pierce the evening sky. They frame the emerald green colored dome of an ornate shrine erected to honor Mumtaz Qadri, an assassin hanged for gunning down a politician who criticized Pakistan's controversial blasphemy law and defended a Christian woman sentenced to death for allegedly insulting Islam.
Qadri's body lies in a marble-encased tomb inside the shrine. He had been a member of an elite police unit charged with protecting Punjab provincial governor Salman Taseer. Instead, he turned his AK-47 assault rifle on the politician killing him in a hail of bullets. With an eerie smile on his face he then laid down his weapon and was arrested, tried and later hanged.
The shrine, which is being built on the outskirts of the federal capital, is worrisome for those in Pakistan who fear a growing tide of extremism in the country marked by brutal sectarian killings, violent protests by clerics in favor of the blasphemy law, and frightening threats to anyone who would dare to challenge it.
Five liberal-leaning bloggers who disappeared earlier this month, and the Pakistanis who are protesting their disappearance, have become the latest target of radical clerics and their followers. The clerics have accused the missing writers of blasphemy after a social media campaign linked them to allegations of blasphemy without any evidence. A simple accusation of blasphemy in Pakistan can be tantamount to a death sentence.
The government has tried to quell the allegations, saying there is no evidence that the bloggers said or did anything that could be considered blasphemous and no suggestion of any of them being charged with blasphemy once they are found.
While Trump stresses military, Asian allies seek trade, too
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's "peace through strength" could mean more U.S. military power in Asia, reassuring allies about America's resolve to counter China. That is, if they're still looking to Washington for reassurance.
Trump called his speedy withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership a victory for American workers hurt by multilateral trade pacts. But his reversal of years of U.S.-led efforts may mean the loss of Asian nations' trust and support in confronting an increasingly assertive Beijing after many of them, under Washington's pressure, barreled through similar domestic concerns over jobs and competition.
And a weakened partnership with East Asia's key commercial powers could have wide-ranging consequences for Americans, beyond them missing out on the trade pact's potential for lower prices and additional jobs.
"It's not as if we can send a bunch of ships and be protectionist at the same time," said Sheila Smith, an expert on Japan at the Council on Foreign Relations.
Asians don't see economics and military power as separate, she said, and flexing U.S. muscles with Navy boats and other assets while retrenching on free trade "just won't translate into American influence."
What's next for the Dakota Access, Keystone XL pipelines?
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — President Donald Trump's executive actions on the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines are aimed at turning the much-protested pipelines into reality. Here's a look at what may be next for the two pipelines:
WHAT THEY ARE AND WHERE THEY STOOD BEFORE TUESDAY
The $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline to carry North Dakota oil through South Dakota and Iowa to a shipping point in Illinois is nearly complete other than a stretch underneath Lake Oahe, a Missouri River reservoir in southern North Dakota. Construction is stalled amid a court fight between developer Energy Transfer Partners and the Army Corps of Engineers over permission for the pipeline to cross under the lake amid objections from the Standing Rock Sioux, which gets its drinking water from the lake.
The $8 billion Keystone XL project was to bring oil from Canada's oil sands to Nebraska, where it would join other lines already leading to refineries along the Gulf Coast. Former President Barack Obama halted it in late 2015, declaring it would undercut U.S. efforts to clinch a global climate change deal that was a centerpiece of his environmental agenda.
WHAT THE ORDERS MEAN
Portugal offer to take Iraqi refugees rebuffed as favoritism
AGIOS ATHANASIOS, Greece (AP) — As a member of a persecuted minority in Iraq, 24-year-old Shaker Mahie has seen his people massacred, raped and scattered across a new continent. Now, the Yazidi — whose faith is older than Christianity — are at the center of a new European dilemma.
Portugal has offered to take in several hundred of the 2,500 Yazidi refugees living in Greece, arguing that their mistreated community merits special protection. Athens has rejected the offer, worried that other countries might start cherry-picking asylum applications based on religion or ethnicity.
Does that make the Yazidis victims of discrimination or nondiscrimination? It's a question that could be keeping some of them in limbo.
Ana Gomes, a European Parliament member from Portugal who has been an outspoken advocate of the resettlement proposal, says Greek concerns are misplaced. Yazidis, she noted, were targeted for slaughter by Islamic State militants at home and face ongoing harassment from fellow Iraqis stranded in migrant camps.
"These people have been victims of negative discrimination in resettlement to other European countries when they should be having positive discrimination in recognition of the barbarity they have suffered," Gomes told the Associated Press after returning from a visit to refugee camps in Greece.
Electrical tape-bikinis and sun for perfect tan lines in Rio
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Electrical tape on private parts. Really?
Welcome to the latest fashion fad in beauty-obsessed Rio de Janeiro, where some women are sun-baking in bikinis made of black tape in search of tan lines so perfect that they practically jump off the skin.
"Here's where you get the white tan lines that make all the women jealous," said Alexandra da Silva Prazeres, tanning with about 20 other women at Erika Bronze salon, one of several using the technique in Rio.
It works like this. First, a piece of gauze is placed over a woman's private parts. Next go the strips of electrical tape to mimic a bikini. Then small pieces of wet paper towels are placed over parts of the tape. Using sticky tape instead of a cloth bikini ensures crisp lines that stay just so.
Holding black electrical tape and scissors, beauty salon owner Erika Martins instructed a woman to stay still while she carefully placed tape between her buttocks where the bikini would have gone. After a few more strips, the young woman was ready to bake, Rio style.
3 of top 4 teams in college hoops poll lose on same night
It was not a good night to be at the top of the AP Top 25.
For the first time in five years, three of the top four teams in the poll lost on the same day.
No. 1 Villanova was beaten 74-72 at Marquette on Tuesday, No. 2 Kansas fell 85-69 at No. 18 West Virginia, and No. 4 Kentucky lost 82-80 at Tennessee.
That left No. 3 Gonzaga with a good chance to move up to No. 1 next week. The only undefeated team in Division I, the Zags (20-0) still face San Diego and Pepperdine this week.
It was on Jan. 21, 2012, that No. 1 Syracuse lost 67-58 to Notre Dame, No. 3 Baylor fell 89-88 to No. 5 Missouri and No. 4 Duke was beaten 76-73 by Florida State.
