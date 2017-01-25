French candidate Fillon faces questions over wife's work

2:22 Youth sports association director shows tornado damage in Cataula Pause

0:48 What's the outlook for Columbus' economy in 2017?

2:04 Controversial hypnosis sketch in ‘Stocking Strangler’ case allowed into evidence

1:43 'Of Mice and Men' opens at Springer

1:04 Female cat owners benefit most from stress-reducing effect of a pet

0:47 Branton Woods Drive homicide

1:16 Volunteers survey those who most people pass by

5:24 Bobby Seawright's father shares what his son was like as a child

2:06 Youth minister Chris Rumble gets St. Luke youngsters singing about reading