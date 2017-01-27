Brazil's 'Car Wash' prosecutor says corruption probe to grow

0:19 Police fire shots at alleged shoplifter inside Walmart Pause

3:22 Police chief discusses officer-involved shooting at local Walmart

3:14 Mother of slain teen speaks about her son

1:43 'Of Mice and Men' opens at Springer

0:50 Gus Malzahn discusses Rhett Lashlee's departure

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

0:47 Police release video of suspect in Branton Woods homicide

5:24 Bobby Seawright's father shares what his son was like as a child

1:02 Mike Pompeo sworn in as CIA director