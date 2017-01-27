Nation & World

January 27, 2017 6:27 AM

Philadelphia School District buildings need $5B in repairs

The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA

The first assessment of the state of the Philadelphia School District's aging buildings in nearly 15 years identified more than 12,000 outstanding repairs that would cost close to $5 billion to fix.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports (http://bit.ly/2kAcCR1 ) district officials expect to spend $3 billion over the next decade to address the most pressing issues.

Close to three-quarters of the city's public schools are considered in poor condition due to delayed maintenance. About one-third have declined to the point where they have been designated "outside the sustainable funding range."

The school system will release its building-by-building report on the condition of its 308 schools, athletic complexes and district-owned buildings Friday.

District officials say repair or closure recommendations for some buildings are not necessarily an indication of future school closures.

