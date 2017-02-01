AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST

US puts Iran 'on notice' after missile test, won't elaborate
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House issued a cryptic warning Wednesday that the U.S. will act against Iran unless it stops testing ballistic missiles and supporting Houthi rebels in Yemen, but declined to say what retaliatory actions the U.S. would pursue.
Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's national security adviser, forcefully denounced Iran's behavior in his first public remarks since Trump took office. He accused Iran of threatening U.S. allies and spreading instability throughout the Middle East while faulting the Obama administration for doing too little to stop the Islamic Republic.
"As of today, we are officially putting Iran on notice," Flynn said from the White House podium.
On notice for what, Flynn didn't say. Senior Trump administration officials said they were actively considering a "range of options" including economic measures and increased support for Iran's regional adversaries. The officials, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity, declined repeatedly to say whether military action was being considered.
Later Wednesday, Trump tweeted: "Iran is rapidly taking over more and more of Iraq even after the U.S. has squandered three trillion dollars there. Obvious long ago!"
___
Trump to Senate: Scrap rules if needed to confirm Gorsuch
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump urged the Senate's Republican leader on Wednesday to resort to the "nuclear option" of scrapping longstanding chamber rules if needed to confirm Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, an aggressive opening to what's shaping up as a ferocious clash over the future of the high court.
At the White House a day after nominating Gorsuch, Trump endorsed a scenario that would involve majority Republicans unilaterally changing Senate rules over the objections of the Democratic minority.
It could come into play if Democrats try to block Gorsuch's confirmation with a filibuster, as the liberal base is demanding, and would allow the GOP to confirm Gorsuch with a simple majority instead of the 60 votes now needed.
Addressing GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell from the White House, Trump said, "If we end up with that gridlock I would say, 'If you can, Mitch, go nuclear.'" He said of Gorsuch that it "would be a absolute shame if a man of this quality was caught up in the web."
Trump made his comments as Gorsuch traversed Capitol Hill, escorted by Vice President Mike Pence and winning extravagant praise from Republican senators.
___
Little heard in public, Bannon is quiet power in Oval Office
WASHINGTON (AP) — People are beginning to pay more attention to the man behind the curtain.
It is a mark of Steve Bannon's extraordinary sway in the Trump White House that a man who has spoken so little in public over the past two weeks is getting so much credit — and blame — for what's going on.
The conservative media executive's fingerprints are on virtually every significant move taken by President Donald Trump, from Trump's sweeping order to suspend the country's refugee program and block visitors from seven Muslim-majority countries to the nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.
Trump raised eyebrows and hackles when he gave Bannon a seat on the powerful National Security Council Principals Committee. Bannon, a shaggy-haired agitator-turned-insider eager to make a lasting mark on Washington, was a strong advocate for Gorsuch, according to a person who spoke with him recently. That person spoke on the condition of anonymity in order to discuss a private conversation.
Bannon's early moves to consolidate power haven't come without pushback.
___
___
GOP pushes 2 top Cabinet picks through to full Senate
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans jammed two of President Donald Trump's top Cabinet picks through the Senate Finance Committee with no Democrats in the room Wednesday after suspending a rule that would have otherwise barred them from taking the vote. The tactic seemed a warning shot that they might deploy brute political muscle in the upcoming fight over the Supreme Court vacancy.
With a near-toxic vapor of divisiveness between the two parties across Capitol Hill, nasty showdowns broke out elsewhere as well. One Senate panel signed off on Trump's choice for attorney general only after senators exchanged heated words, and another committee postponed a vote on the would-be chief of the Environmental Protection Agency after Democrats refused to show up.
Busting through a Democratic boycott of the Finance panel, all 14 Republicans took advantage of Democrats' absence to temporarily disable a committee rule requiring at least one Democrat to be present for votes.
They then used two 14-0 roll calls to approve financier Steve Mnuchin for Treasury secretary and Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga., to be health secretary, ignoring Democrats' demands that the two nominees provide more information about their financial backgrounds.
All the nominations will need full Senate approval.
___
Sen. Schumer battered by both the right and left in new role
NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of angry liberals packed the icy sidewalk outside Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer's Brooklyn apartment. They mocked him with signs like "Grow a spine, Chuck!" and "Chuck's a chicken." And they chanted, "Filibuster everything!"
Such is the bind Schumer finds himself in as he emerges as the leader of the anti-Trump resistance on Capitol Hill.
The Senate minority leader is not only ridiculed and insulted by President Donald Trump but is also under fire from many of his own constituents, who complain that he is not fighting hard enough against the president.
"He has to champion the resistance or he has to get out of the way!" shouted 39-year-old Hae-Lin Choi, one of the leaders of the protest Tuesday night.
The fourth-term senator has irked many New Yorkers by supporting three of the president's early Cabinet selections. Schumer has since vowed to oppose at least eight of Trump's Cabinet picks, including would-be Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
___
Australian PM won't comment on report of terse Trump call
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia's prime minister said his country's relationship with the United States remained "very strong" but refused to comment on a newspaper report on Thursday that an angry President Donald Trump cut short their first telephone call as national leaders.
At the heart of the weekend conversation between Trump and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull was a deal struck with the Obama administration that would allow mostly Muslim refugees rejected by Australia to be resettled in the United States.
Turnbull declined to comment on reports in The Washington Post that Trump had described the agreement as "the worst deal ever" and accused Turnbull of seeking to export the "next Boston bombers."
Turnbull also would not say whether Trump had abruptly ended the expected hour-long conversation after 25 minutes as the Australian attempted to steer the conversation to other topics.
"It's better that these things — these conversations — are conducted candidly, frankly, privately," Turnbull told reporters.
___
Hostage-takers at Delaware prison cite treatment, Trump
SMYRNA, Del. (AP) — Inmates at a Delaware prison took four corrections department workers hostage Wednesday, a move the inmates told a local newspaper was due to concerns about their treatment and the leadership of the United States.
The hostage situation drew dozens of officers and law enforcement vehicles to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna and prompted a statewide lockdown of all prisons. One hostage was released Wednesday afternoon and another was released hours later, leaving authorities negotiating into the evening for the last two being held.
A preliminary investigation suggests the disturbance began about 10:30 a.m. when a correctional officer inside Building C, which houses over 100 inmates, radioed for immediate assistance, Delaware State Police spokesman Sgt. Richard Bratz said. Other officers responded to help, and the employees were taken hostage, he said.
Bratz initially said five employees were taken hostage, but authorities at a later news conference said the number had been revised to four after one person thought to be among the hostages was found in another part of the prison.
Robert Coupe, secretary of the Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security, said 27 inmates also had left the building over the course of the evening.
___
Parole recommended for follower of Charles Manson
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A parole panel on Wednesday recommended the release of a former follower of cult leader Charles Manson after California governors blocked four previous parole recommendations.
Bruce Davis, 74, had his 31st parole hearing at the California Men's Colony at San Luis Obispo as he serves a life sentence for the 1969 slayings of musician Gary Hinman and stuntman Donald "Shorty" Shea.
Davis was not involved in the more notorious killings of actress Sharon Tate and six others by the Manson "family" the same year.
During the half-century since the slayings, parole panels have now decided five times that Davis is no longer a public safety risk. Officials have cited his age and good behavior behind bars that includes earning a doctoral degree and ministering to other inmates.
Governors, however, have the final say on release. Gov. Jerry Brown will have about five months to consider the latest recommendation.
___
Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — A talk at the University of California at Berkeley by Milo Yiannopoulos (yuh-NAH'-poh-lihs), a polarizing Breitbart News editor, was canceled Wednesday out of safety concerns after protesters hurled smoke bombs, broke windows and started a bonfire.
The decision was made two hours before the Wednesday night event because a crowd of more than 1,500 had gathered outside the venue, the university said in a statement.
"Of paramount importance this evening was the campus's commitment to ensure the safety and security of those attending the event, the speaker, those who came to engage in lawful protest, as well as members of the public and the Berkeley campus community," it said.
The 32-year-old right-wing provocateur is a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump and a self-proclaimed internet troll whose comments have been criticized as racist, misogynist, anti-Muslim and white supremacist. He was banned from Twitter after leading a harassment campaign against "Ghostbusters" actress Leslie Jones.
Hundreds of peaceful demonstrators carrying signs that read "Hate Speech Is Not Free Speech" had been protesting for hours before the event. A smaller group of protesters dressed in black and in hooded sweatshirts showed up as night fell and used metal barricades to break windows, threw smoke bombs and flares and set a large bonfire outside the building.
