Man who 'lost tooth' hunting for Tom Brady Uggs faked story

0:53 Jury finds man guilty in 2006 homicide Pause

2:25 Central High seniors Trent Kelley and Bryce Wade accept walk-on status at Auburn University and Troy University

8:32 Gus Malzahn evaluates each member of Auburn's Class of 2017

1:58 Markail Benton discusses future at Alabama, interest from Auburn

1:36 Muslim woman records coffee shop encounter with man allegedly from Columbus

1:58 Democrats' boycott scheduled committee votes on health, treasury nominees

3:06 Justin Patrick Johanson remembered by his Northside coach and and principal

2:04 Justin Patrick Johanson remembered by teammate Bryce Valero

1:48 Central High linebacker signs to play for Alabama