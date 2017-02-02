Nation & World

February 2, 2017 3:31 AM

DeVos nomination on thin ice with 2 GOP senators opposed

By MARIA DANILOVA Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Donald Trump's nomination of school choice activist Betsy DeVos as education secretary is on thin ice after two Republican senators have vowed to vote against her.

DeVos, a billionaire Republican donor who spent more than two decades promoting charter schools, has emerged as one of Trump's most controversial Cabinet picks facing fierce opposition from Democrats, teachers unions and civil rights activists.

With Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska in opposition, the nomination could die if DeVos loses the support of one more GOP senator — — and all Democrats vote against her.

Related content

Nation & World

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Helmet cam captures motorcyclist's brush with death on freeway

View more video

Nation & World Videos