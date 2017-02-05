AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EST

US suspends enforcement of travel ban, DOJ moves to appeal
WASHINGTON (AP) — The government on Saturday suspended enforcement of President Donald Trump's refugee and immigration ban and filed notice it would appeal a judge's order, plunging the new administration into a crisis that has challenged Trump's authority — and ability to fulfill campaign promises.
The stand-down, a day after a federal judge in Washington state temporarily blocked the ban, marked an extraordinary setback for the White House. Only a week ago, the president had acted to suspend America's refugee program and halt immigration to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries that the government said raise terrorism concerns.
As the White House worked to reinstate the ban, Trump mocked U.S. District Judge James Robart, appointed by President George W. Bush, as a "so-called judge" whose "ridiculous" ruling "will be overturned." He added in a subsequent tweet: "Because the ban was lifted by a judge, many very bad and dangerous people may be pouring into our country. A terrible decision."
Trump's direct attack recalled his diatribes during the campaign against a federal judge of Mexican heritage who was overseeing a Trump University case. Justice Department lawyers could be called upon to answer for his words as the travel ban case reaches the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
The order had caused unending confusion for many foreigners trying to reach the United States, prompted protests across the United States and led to multiple court challenges. Demonstrations took place outside the White House, in New York and elsewhere. One was planned later Saturday near the estate in Palm Beach, Florida, where Trump was spending the weekend and where the American Red Cross scheduled its annual fundraising gala.
___
Visa holders rush to board flights to US amid reprieve
CHICAGO (AP) — Visa holders from seven majority-Muslim countries affected by President Donald Trump's travel ban hurried to board U.S.-bound flights Saturday, fearing they might have only a slim window through which to enter the country after a federal judge temporarily blocked the ban.
Those who could travel immediately were being urged to do so because of uncertainty over whether the Justice Department would be granted an emergency freeze of the order issued Friday by U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle. The government on Saturday suspended enforcement of the week-old ban as it scurried to appeal Robart's order.
The Justice Department on Saturday night asked a federal appeals court to set aside a judge's order that temporarily blocked the Trump administration's travel ban. The Justice Department has alerted a court in Washington state that it is appealing the judge's ruling from a day earlier.
The appeal is to be filed Saturday night with the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.
The ruling from U.S. District Judge James Robart temporarily halted a Trump administration executive order that suspended America's refugee program and halted immigration to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries.
___
Seattle judge derided by Trump known as conservative jurist
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle judge derided by President Donald Trump on Twitter Saturday after blocking Trump's executive order on immigration is known for his conservative legal views, for a record of helping disadvantaged children that includes fostering six of them, and for dramatically declaring "black lives matter" during a hearing on police reform in 2015.
Judge James L. Robart, 69, was appointed to the bench by President George W. Bush in 2004, following a distinguished 30-year career in private practice that included his selection to the American College of Trial Lawyers, an honor bestowed on less than 1 percent of lawyers.
The judge made the most high-profile ruling of his tenure Friday when he temporarily invalidated Trump's ban on travel to the U.S. from seven primarily Muslim nations. Washington state sued to block the order — with support from Minnesota and major corporations including Microsoft, Amazon and Expedia — arguing that it's unconstitutional and would harm its residents, and Robart held that the state was likely correct.
The ruling did not sit well with the president, who on Twitter called Robart a "so-called judge" and the ruling "ridiculous." The president later falsely claimed the decision meant "anyone, even with bad intentions, can come into U.S."
The comments are unlikely to sway Robart, said those who know him.
___
Trump throws Washington into state of anxious uncertainty
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two weeks into his presidency, Donald Trump has thrown Washington into a state of anxious uncertainty.
Policy pronouncements sprout up from the White House in rapid succession.
Some have far-reaching implications, most notably Trump's temporary refugee and immigration ban, but others disappear without explanation, including planned executive actions on cybersecurity and the president's demand for an investigation into unsubstantiated voter fraud.
The day's agenda can quickly be overtaken by presidential tweets, which often start flashing on smartphones just as the nation's capital is waking up.
"The last two weeks feel like six months," said Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky.
___
Wall St. lending to Main St. even as many decry Dodd-Frank
NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump has wasted little time in beginning a push to reverse the stricter banking regulations enacted after the 2008 financial crisis. Trump has branded the Dodd-Frank Act "a disaster" — a regulatory overreach that slowed the economy and stifled lending to consumers and businesses.
Dodd-Frank did impose tighter curbs on U.S. banks and how they operate. And the restrictions fell particularly hard on community banks. Yet it's also true that by just about every measure, the U.S. economy is healthier now: The job market is solid. The housing market has largely rebounded. And the banking system, which nearly collapsed at the height of the crisis, is safer and sturdier.
The Dodd-Frank Act took effect in 2010, a response to reckless risk-taking by banks that inflated a housing bubble, kindled the financial crisis and eventually required a $700 billion taxpayer bailout. The law was designed, most broadly, to guard against another catastrophe.
But Republicans in Congress, emboldened Wall Street lobbyists and the Trump White House argue that the law went too far and want to roll back many of the regulations. Just as vociferously, defenders of Dodd-Frank say it remains a critically important bulwark against excessive financial risk-taking and should stay intact.
"The Dodd-Frank Act is a disastrous policy that's hindering our markets, reducing the availability of credit and crippling our economy's ability to grow and create jobs," Sean Spicer, Trump's press secretary, said Friday.
___
Priest abuse victims' group founder resigns after 29 years
CHICAGO (AP) — The founder of the group that advocates for priest abuse victims has stepped down after three decades of campaigning to force the Catholic Church to recognize the extent of the scandal and compensate thousands of people affected.
Barbara Blaine, president and founder of the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, said she was abused herself and the organization was created through her efforts to reach out to other victims, the Chicago Tribune reported (http://trib.in/2jMvDzJ ).
"I knew there were other survivors out there and wondered if they felt the same debilitating hurt and if so, how they coped with it. I thought they might hold the wisdom I lacked. I looked for other survivors and asked if they would be willing to talk," Blaine said in a statement.
Blaine did not say why she resigned. She and several other top SNAP officials were sued last month by a former employee who says she was fired shortly after asking superiors whether SNAP was referring potential clients to attorneys in return for donations.
SNAP announced at the end of January that another one of those top officials, former Executive Direct David Clohessy, had resigned. Blaine and Clohessy both said their resignations were unrelated to the lawsuit.
___
US utilities seek sun as Trump sides with coal, fossil fuels
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The plunging cost of solar power is leading U.S. electric companies to capture more of the sun just when President Donald Trump is moving to boost coal and other fossil fuels.
Solar power represents just about 1 percent of the electricity U.S. utilities generate today, but that could grow substantially as major electric utilities move into smaller-scale solar farming, a niche developed by local cooperatives and non-profits.
It's both an opportunity and a defensive maneuver: Sunshine-capturing technology has become so cheap, so quickly, that utilities are moving to preserve their core business against competition from household solar panels.
"Solar growth is so extensive and has so much momentum behind it that we're at the point where you can't put the genie back in the bottle," said Jeffrey R.S. Brownson, a Pennsylvania State University professor who studies solar adoption. "You either learn how to work with this new medium, solar energy, or you're going to face increasing conflicts."
The transition away from coal-burning power plants now seems unstoppable, even if Trump scraps rules requiring utilities to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The average lifetime cost for utility-scale wind and solar generation in the U.S. is now cheaper than coal or nuclear and comparable to natural gas, according to financial advisory firm Lazard, which compared the fuel costs without their federal tax subsidies.
___
American Humane: Third-party report clears 'A Dog's Purpose'
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Leaked video showing a frightened dog being forced into churning water during filming of "A Dog's Purpose" was misleadingly edited and the German shepherd was unharmed, according to third-party findings released by American Humane, the group responsible for overseeing animal safety on the movie set.
An independent animal-cruelty expert found that preventative safety measures were in place to protect the dog, Hercules, American Humane said. The board-certified veterinarian, who was not identified, concluded that the dog was momentarily stressed but suffered no lasting ill effects.
The group said the outside expert, whose name was withheld because of the public outcry following the video's release, found it to be a misrepresentation of events.
"The decisions by the individual or individuals who captured and deliberately edited the footage, and then waited longer than 15 months to release the manipulated video only days before the movie's premiere, raise serious questions about their motives and ethics," American Humane said Friday.
"The video was deliberately edited for the purpose of misleading the public and stoking outrage. In fact, the two scenes shown in the edited video were filmed at different times," the group said in reporting the findings.
___
Tomlinson, Warner, Davis part of 7-man Hall of Fame class
HOUSTON (AP) — The quarterback served as ringmaster for "The Greatest Show on Turf." The running backs were known simply by their initials: LT and TD. And the receiver also known by two letters — TO — was on the outside looking in again.
All unstoppable in their own way, LaDainian Tomlinson, Terrell Davis and Kurt Warner earned their spots in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. Terrell Owens, though, got turned away in a decision that went viral on social media and led the receiver to blame a "flawed process" in an after-the-fact tweet.
Also making it were sackmaster Jason Taylor — in on his first ballot, the same as Tomlinson — and Morten Andersen, the NFL's all-time leading scorer, who joins Jan Stenerud as the second pure placekicker to make the hall.
Seahawks safety Kenny Easley made it as a senior nominee, while Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is in as a contributor. Former NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue did not get in, with his role in downplaying the severity of the league's concussion problem a factor in the vote.
Tomlinson's victory shed a glimmer of light on a dark year for San Diego fans. The city lost its team, but gained a Hall of Famer.
___
Edge in experience could be telling in Super Bowl
HOUSTON (AP) — There's no hiding it. One edge the New England Patriots have over the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's Super Bowl can't be denied: experience.
It's a factor never to be scoffed at when the AFC and NFC champions meet for the league title.
Sure, New England (16-2) has a bunch of young players — 16 with four years or less in the NFL — and the Falcons (13-5) actually have four guys who have played in a Super Bowl: Dwight Freeney, Courtney Upshaw, Dashon Goldson and Philip Wheeler. Don't let that mislead you.
When a team has a quarterback and a coach in their seventh Super Bowl together, along with a slew of players who helped it win the championship just two years ago, well, that's the kind of experience that can be key.
Just ask Tom Brady.
