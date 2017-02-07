Pakistan: Police foil suicide bombing; 2 policemen wounded

2:16 Meet Tiny: She's a big dog with a bigger personality, and in need of a forever home Pause

2:18 Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car

0:53 Jury finds man guilty in 2006 homicide

2:25 Central High seniors Trent Kelley and Bryce Wade accept walk-on status at Auburn University and Troy University

0:32 Jordan celebrates athletes headed to the next level

1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk

4:02 Hardaway baseball's Mykel Page, Chandler Griggs speak on signing letters of intent

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts