The Latest: Suspect in 3 slayings dead after motel standoff

5:36 Attorney to jury: "There's only so much pressure you can put on a pipe before it bursts, and Jerry Merritt had enough." Pause

3:37 Prosecutor argues killing isn't one of self defense but instead clear case of revenge

0:13 Police need your help finding possible witness to recent homicide

0:53 Jury finds man guilty in 2006 homicide

2:16 Meet Tiny: She's a big dog with a bigger personality, and in need of a forever home

2:18 Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car

2:25 Central High seniors Trent Kelley and Bryce Wade accept walk-on status at Auburn University and Troy University

0:32 Jordan celebrates athletes headed to the next level

1:18 Fugitive arrested in Phenix City after standoff