February 8, 2017 9:46 PM

Yemenis stuck in Africa by travel ban arrive in Los Angeles

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

More than two dozen Yemenis who were stranded in Africa by President Donald Trump's travel ban have arrived in Los Angeles.

The group's flight landed at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Los Angeles International Airport after court orders allowed their travel from Djibouti (juh-BOO'-tee) by way of Turkey. The 27 travelers came out of customs about 90 minutes later.

The State Department had claimed their visas were invalidated as part of a temporary ban on travel from Yemen and six other majority Muslim countries.

The travel ban was halted Friday by a federal judge in Seattle and migrants have begun arriving in the U.S.

Trump administration lawyers have appealed and a higher court that heard arguments Tuesday is expected to rule later this week.

