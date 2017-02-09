Thai police charge Australian in girlfriend's boating death

3:21 How far can you go to protect yourself? Pause

3:13 Business owner allegedly accepted $27,000 from Columbus youth football teams without fulfilling jersey orders

1:03 Jury rejects claim of self-defense, delivers guilty verdict for 2014 fatal shooting

1:02 Woman reacts to judge's comments during immigration hearing

2:18 Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car

5:36 Attorney to jury: "There's only so much pressure you can put on a pipe before it bursts, and Jerry Merritt had enough."

2:03 Sideline Superstars: Spencer High’s color guard commander carries on family JROTC tradition

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:55 Woman raises chickens in midtown neighborhood