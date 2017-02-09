Nation & World

February 9, 2017 8:14 AM

Possible Trump EU envoy: US 'critical and suspicious' of EU

The Associated Press
LONDON

A leading contender to be U.S. President Donald Trump's ambassador to the European Union says the bloc is anti-American and the U.S. will try to build bilateral relationships with European countries instead.

Ted Malloch tells the AP the U.S. is "critical and suspicious" of the EU project.

He says "we would prefer, certainly in the Trump administration, to work with countries bilaterally."

Trump has yet to appoint an EU envoy. But Malloch, a former U.N. diplomat who teaches at England's Henley Business School, said Thursday he has been interviewed and vetted for the post.

EU parliamentarians have taken the unusual step of writing a letter, calling his views "outrageously malevolent."

Malloch accuses the EU of "blatant anti-Americanism" and says there are many issues "where U.S. foreign policy differs" from the bloc's.

Related content

Nation & World

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Helmet cam captures motorcyclist's brush with death on freeway

View more video

Nation & World Videos