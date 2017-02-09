Nation & World

February 9, 2017 11:14 PM

Indonesia disaster agency says 7 killed in Bali landslide

The Associated Press
JAKARTA, Indonesia

Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency says seven people were killed in a landslide on the tourist island of Bali that wiped out several homes.

The agency said in a statement Friday that the landslide in Bangli district was caused by sustained torrential rains.

Members of two families were among those killed including a 1-year-old boy. Two people were hospitalized with severe injuries.

The agency says more heavy rains are likely in Bali and people should be aware of the possibility of landslides and floods.

The resort island is Indonesia's best-known tourist destination and famous for its Hindu culture, white beaches and lush green interior.

