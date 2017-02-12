Retired bishops say Church of England ignores gay Christians

1:37 Authorities say case of stolen PTSD service dog ends in tragedy Pause

2:13 Callaway Gardens couple marries 38 years after meeting on Robin Beach

0:37 See Carver's Mya Milner top Columbus on last-second shot

8:32 Gus Malzahn evaluates each member of Auburn's Class of 2017

1:25 Check out the Aflac duck, singer Brandy Clark hanging out before the Grammys

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

3:27 Wounded friend recalls Brookside murder-suicide

1:49 Grandmother says she still can't believe her grandson is dead

1:36 Police searching for stolen PTSD service dog