Israel says it will bar entry to fugitive Peruvian president

2:13 Callaway Gardens couple marries 38 years after meeting on Robin Beach Pause

1:37 Authorities say case of stolen PTSD service dog ends in tragedy

1:25 Check out the Aflac duck, singer Brandy Clark hanging out before the Grammys

0:37 See Carver's Mya Milner top Columbus on last-second shot

7:38 Job Spotlight with artist Larissa Fogelman

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

1:23 Mercer's Lawrence surpasses 1,500 career points

0:20 Watch tractor trailer crush police cruiser

0:52 Friends bring passion,diverse menu, and "Zeal" to new Columbus restaurant