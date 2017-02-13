Trump's south Florida estate raises ethics questions

1:13 Suspect in fatal shooting appears in court Pause

2:13 Callaway Gardens couple marries 38 years after meeting on Robin Beach

1:25 Check out the Aflac duck, singer Brandy Clark hanging out before the Grammys

0:37 See Carver's Mya Milner top Columbus on last-second shot

3:38 Looking Back: Carlton Gary and the Stocking Stranglings

1:01 Columbus police investigate scene after man killed on Conner Road

1:23 Mercer's Lawrence surpasses 1,500 career points

1:21 Protesters take to streets of D.C. on inauguration day

1:22 Trump protesters hit with pepper spray on Inauguration Day