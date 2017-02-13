Priest arrested in plot to poison head of Georgian church

2:13 Callaway Gardens couple marries 38 years after meeting on Robin Beach Pause

1:25 Check out the Aflac duck, singer Brandy Clark hanging out before the Grammys

1:13 Suspect in fatal shooting appears in court

7:38 Job Spotlight with artist Larissa Fogelman

3:38 Looking Back: Carlton Gary and the Stocking Stranglings

0:37 See Carver's Mya Milner top Columbus on last-second shot

8:32 Gus Malzahn evaluates each member of Auburn's Class of 2017

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

3:06 Challenges of City Chickens