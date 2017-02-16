Nation & World

February 16, 2017 12:49 AM

Philippine president asked to release bank account details

The Associated Press
MANILA, Philippines

An opposition senator has pressed Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to publicly release details of his bank accounts to disprove allegations that he had large sums of undeclared money.

Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV first alleged Duterte had unexplained wealth during the presidential campaign last year. He told a news conference Thursday that he was raising the issue again because Duterte has not yet bared details of the more than 2 billion pesos ($40 million) he allegedly kept in bank accounts as a former city mayor.

Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella says Duterte will not release those bank details "in response to grandstanding" but suggested the president may do so as part of a legal process.

Related content

Nation & World

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

What you need to know about the massive Oroville Dam emergency in California

View more video

Nation & World Videos