Al-Shabab claims mortar attack near Somalia leader ceremony

2:45 Dundell Cash sentenced to life in 2006 murder of Euan Dougal Pause

1:53 Local businessman offers exclusive look inside historic downtown building

1:13 Suspect in fatal shooting appears in court

3:14 Carver players discuss coaching transition, building something special in 2017

1:23 Mercer's Lawrence surpasses 1,500 career points

0:53 Jury finds man guilty in 2006 homicide

1:31 It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people

2:44 Pratt & Whitney to create 500 jobs with plant expansion

2:54 Surveillance video shows one of oak trees at Toomer's Corner on fire