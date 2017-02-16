Precautionary evacuation after derailment in north Louisiana

Police in the northeast Louisiana city of Monroe say an afternoon train derailment led to the rerouting of rush-hour traffic and a precautionary evacuation of buildings within a block of the site.
Police Detective Reggie Brown says no injuries were reported in the accident, which happened around 2 p.m. Thursday. Five cars were involved.
Brown says the cars remained upright and none of the train cars leaked, but an evacuation was ordered because they held hazardous materials. The News-Star reported (http://tnsne.ws/2lcMpp8 ) the chemical was nitropropane, a toxic solvent.
The accident happened on Louisville Avenue, a major thoroughfare in Monroe. The cause of the accident isn't known.
Brown said police were awaiting the arrival of heavy equipment to move the cars, a task that was expected to take several hours.
