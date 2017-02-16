Trump, in unprecedented fashion for a president, rips press

2:01 Murder suspect pleads not guilty in death of his son Pause

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

2:04 Attorney plans to pursue civil case related to recent officer-involved shooting

1:49 Grandmother says she still can't believe her grandson is dead

1:31 It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people

2:45 Dundell Cash sentenced to life in 2006 murder of Euan Dougal

8:32 Gus Malzahn evaluates each member of Auburn's Class of 2017

2:07 Johnnie Warner talks about Columbus Black History Museum funding dispute

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold