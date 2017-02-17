Nation & World

February 17, 2017 3:52 AM

Tropical cyclone kills 7 in southern Mozambique

The Associated Press
JOHANNESBURG

Officials in Mozambique say seven people died and thousands of homes were destroyed in a tropical cyclone.

Parts of South Africa and Zimbabwe are anticipating high winds and heavy rain on Friday after cyclone Dineo hit southern Mozambique late Wednesday and swept inland. It was later downgraded to a tropical storm.

Emergency officials in Mozambique are reporting downed power lines and blocked roads in Inhambane, the province that suffered the worst impact. They say food and tents are being provided to families in need.

