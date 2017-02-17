Nation & World

February 17, 2017 8:28 AM

The Latest: Priebus says president nailed press conference

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

7:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump's chief of staff, Reince Priebus (ryns PREE'-bus), is praising Trump's handling of his news conference.

Priebus tells Fox News that Trump is a great "salesman" and that "there's no person better to speak for President Trump than President Trump." He says Thursday's news conference "was an effective way to sum up what his message was yesterday and he did a fantastic job."

Preibus also blasted recent media reports as "totally fake" or "grossly overstated."

Priebus says there's a chance reporters are making up the news entirely or that there are some "bad actors" or "holdovers" in the intelligence community spreading false claims.

